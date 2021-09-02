McGARRIGLE, Bridget (née Barron) – Beloved wife of the late Daniel, 4 Davog Drive, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, September 1st, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her heartbroken family, Michael (Geraldine), Danny (Angela), Thomas (Siobhan), Bronagh (Kevin), sister Eileen Devanney, brother Michael. Pre-deceased by brothers John, Thomas, Paddy, Robbie and sister Mary.

Sadly missed by her family, her twelve adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul rest in peace

Reposing at her home with removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep family and community safe, the family home and funeral is private to family close relatives and neighbours. Those who would wish to offer their condolences can do below.

Family flowers only, please.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director. Tel: 07703 – 210437.

Saint Anthony pray for her Soul