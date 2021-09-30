+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McELROY, Bernard

Posted: 6:36 pm September 30, 2021

McELROY, Bernard – peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital.

Reposing at Paul Mohan’s Rest Room this evening, Thursday from 5.30 pm until 7 pm for family and friends wishing to pay their respects. Please adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

Removal from Paul Mohan’s Rest Room at 7 pm this evening, Thursday to his niece’s home, Margaret Flynn, Errasallagh, Corranny. House strictly private.

Bernard’s Funeral cortège will leave his niece’s home on Friday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Cooneen, for 11 am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his extended family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

