Family Notices Header

McCARRON, Dermot

Posted: 4:40 pm September 17, 2021

McCARRON – The death has taken place of Dermot McCarron, Knockavaddra, Bweeng and late of Tempo, Co. Fermanagh who passed away peacefully on September 17th, 2021 at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Beloved husband of Theresa and dear father of Grace, Tara (Quirke), Fiona and the late Paul.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Eoin, Grace’s partner Patrick, Fiona’s partner Tony, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, carers and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, St. James’ Avenue, Mallow on Sunday, September 19th from 6 pm to 7 pm for family and close friends only, followed by removal to St. Columba’s Church, Bweeng. Requiem Mass on Monday, September 20th at 1 pm (under new Government guidelines the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to MS Ireland. Condolences may be left below.

