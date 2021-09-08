+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

McCABE, Michael Anthony (Tony)

Posted: 6:56 pm September 8, 2021

McCABE, Michael Anthony (Tony) – late of Harrow, Middlesex, England, at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa, aunt, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Freshford on Wednesday evening from 7 pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning in St. Lachtain’s Church, Freshford at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain’s Cemetery.

You may view the Mass on the link https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

