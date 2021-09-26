+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McARDLE, Mary (May)

Posted: 4:39 pm September 26, 2021

McARDLE, Mary (May) – Mullaghgarrow, Kinawley, Enniskillen, 26th September 2021, RIP.

Reposing at the family home. Funeral arriving in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley on Tuesday, 28th September for 11 am funeral Mass, interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by her husband Packie, sons Declan, Adrian (Lorraine), granddaughters, Aisling (Stephen) and Ciara, sister-in-law Mary, family circle and friends.

Owing to COVID-19 restrictions family home and funeral are strictly private.

