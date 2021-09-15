KUBCZAK, Urszula (née Sak) – 14th September 2021, 7 Pinebrook, Derrylin, BT92-9BN, peacefully. Dear wife of Andrzej and loving mother of Jakub and Michal, daughter of Jerzy, sister of Boguslaw, Asia (Janisiewicz), Marek and Andrzej.

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Thursday morning at 10.45 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by Mass and committal at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1 pm.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, father, brothers, sister and extended family circle.

House open to family and friends for brief visits Wednesday 12 noon to 10 pm. Funeral Mass’s in Derrylin and Cavan as per current Covid guidelines.