KEOWN, Susan

KEOWN – The death has occurred of Susan Keown at the Graan Abbey Private Nursing Home, formerly of Cornahilta, Belleek.

Remains will repose at the residence of her niece Christine Keown, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh on Sunday from 4 pm for family, friends and neighbours. Removal on Monday at 10 45 am to arrive in St. John the Baptist Church Toura for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions, house and funeral Mass are private to family friends and neighbours. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so along the route from Christine’s home to the church.

Always missed and deeply loved by all in the family.