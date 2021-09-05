+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

KEOWN, Susan

Posted: 10:04 am September 5, 2021

KEOWN – The death has occurred of Susan Keown at the Graan Abbey Private Nursing Home, formerly of Cornahilta, Belleek.

Remains will repose at the residence of her niece Christine Keown, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh on Sunday from 4 pm for family, friends and neighbours. Removal on Monday at 10 45 am to arrive in St. John the Baptist Church Toura for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions, house and funeral Mass are private to family friends and neighbours. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so along the route from Christine’s home to the church.

Always missed and deeply loved by all in the family.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA