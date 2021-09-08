+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HOWE, Rita

Posted: 6:57 pm September 8, 2021

HOWE – The death has occurred of Rita Howe, 4 Holywell Park, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Leitrim, Boho Co. Fermanagh.

Remains will arrive in The Sacred Heart Church, Boho, coming via the Coalbog Road on Thursday for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions, family home, Mass and funeral will be private to family, friends and neighbours. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortége proceeds along the Coalbog Road. en route to the church.

Deeply loved and missed always by her sisters Teresa, Patricia and Mena and all the family circle.

