GILLEESE, Teresa

Posted: 6:35 pm September 16, 2021

GILLEESE, Teresa (née Murphy) – (Derrylin), 16th September 2021, unexpectedly. Loving wife of Sean, RIP and dear mother of Mary, Ciara, Orla, Mark, Therese and the late Siobhan (McGovern), RIP, sister of Margaret, Philomena, Monica, Owen, Susan, Bridget, Alice and the late Andrew and Thomas Murphy, RIP.

Removal from her home on Sunday morning at 10.45 am arriving for 11.15 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, sisters, brother, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

House restricted to immediate family and close friends from 12 noon to 4 pm on Friday and Saturday.

