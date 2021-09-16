CARTY, Kathleen (née Keys), RIP., (County Care Nursing Home, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, formerly Westbridge House and Hillview), peacefully, at The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, 15th September 2021. Beloved wife of the late Redmond, RIP, much loved mother of Geraldine, cherished granny of Tracey, Barry, Kerry, Paul and Andrea, and great granny of Jarliath and Eibhleann.

Due to current circumstances surrounding the Covid-19, and in an effort to keep the community safe funeral home, Mass and burial will be private.

Removal from McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, BT93-0EN on Friday morning, 17th September 2021 at 10 am, travelling via Irvinestown, arriving at Saint Michaels’ Church, Enniskillen for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by Interment in the Breandrum Cemetery.

Please note numbers in the church will be restricted to family and close friends only due to social distancing. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saint Michael’s Parish webcam.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul