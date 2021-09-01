+44 (0)28 6632 2066
ABEL, Annette

Posted: 7:16 pm September 1, 2021

ABEL – The death has occurred of Annette Abel (née Nish), Cooneen, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, 31st August 2021, surrounded by her husband Keith, her daughter Lisa and her son-in-law Gerry. Annette will be deeply missed by her beloved granddaughter Ella and all her extended family and friends.

In keeping with Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Friday, 3rd September at 12 noon in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Parkinson’s Support, Fermanagh Branch, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA.

