TREACY, Pat

Posted: 6:22 pm August 10, 2021

TREACY, Pat – Donagh Hill and formerly, (Corner House Bar), Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, died Tuesday, 10th August 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family. Beloved husband of Mary (Collins) and loving father of Patrick (Ita), Shaun (Una), Paul, Ann, Moira (Neil Hanna), Noel (Fiona), Lynda and Sharon (Marty O’Reilly). Brother of Sean (Seaford) and Annie (Belfast). Pat was pre-deceased by his siblings Phylis, Sally, Molly, Dan, and Hugh Patrick, RIP.

Pat will repose at the family home until removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, brother, sister-in-law Philly, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Pat’s wake, funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family and friends only. ]

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Family flowers only; donations if so desired to Dementia N.I., c/o Swift and McCaffrey, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA.

Our Lady of Knock pray for him

