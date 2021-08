SHANNON, Nora – Drumdoney, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-9LJ, Sunday, 1st August 2021, peacefully, loving mother of Gerard (Edel), Marty (Martina) and Paul (Ita).

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Tuesday morning 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.