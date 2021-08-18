ROONEY, Brigid (née McAloon) – peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of the Cardiac Unit, South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by Geraldine and Anne (Treanor), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and extended circle of family and friends.

May Brigid’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Brigid will repose at her home amongest family, neighbours and close friends until removal on Wednesday evening at 6.15 pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Chapel, Brookeborough for evening prayers at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday afternoon at 1 pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so as the funeral cortége travels from the home to the chapel on Wednesday evening or from the chapel to the graveyard on Thursday afternoon adhering to social distancing at all times.

Brigid's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Aghavea Aughintaine Parish Facebook page.