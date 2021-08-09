+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MURPHY, Patrick

Posted: 7:20 pm August 9, 2021

MURPHY, Patrick – 30 Clonliff, Macken, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, 9th August 2021.

Reposing at the family home until Wednesday, 11th August to arrive at St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley for 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rhoda, sons Cathal (Marguerite), Barry (Imelda), Padraic (Collette), daughters Geraldine, Rhoda (Niall), grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Bridget, brother-in-law Tom, nephews, nieces and family circle.

Anyone wishing to show respect should stand along the route of the funeral cortége.

