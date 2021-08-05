+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MULLARKEY, Michael

Posted: 6:41 pm August 5, 2021

MULLARKEY, Michael – (Blackrock, Co. Dublin and formerly Roslea, Co. Fermanagh), August 1st, 2021, peacefully at home. Beloved father of Conor, Niall, Helen and Philip; husband of the late Noreen Mullarkey, brother of Paddy and the late Mary, Thomas and Kathleen.

Very sadly missed by his children, daughters-in-law Sinead and Veronica, grandchildren Ruarc, Saorla, Sam, Georgia, Ruairi, Hugh, Freya and Theo, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions, a family funeral will take place privately but can be viewed online on Monday, August 9th, 2021 at 4 pm using the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/153499.

Messages in lieu of attendance can be left in the condolences below.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Blackrock Hospice (https://olh.ie/).

