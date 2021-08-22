+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McQUILLAN, Rt. Rev. Msgr. Ignatius

Posted: 9:52 am August 22, 2021

McQUILLAN, Rt. Rev. Msgr. Ignatius – 20th August 2021, RIP, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre Limavady. Much loved brother of the late Kathleen and Maureen and dear uncle of Patricia, Brian, Ann, Pat, Mary and Carmel.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Ardmore on Monday at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. His remains arrived at the church on Saturday evening at 5.20 pm and will repose there until Rosary on Saturday evening and on Sunday from 12 noon until Rosary at 7 pm

Deeply regretted by Most Reverend Donal McKeown and the priests of the Derry Diocese.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

