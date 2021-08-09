McKAY, Pete – 148 Windmill Heights, Enniskillen, BT74-7LW, 7th August 2021. Dearly beloved husband of Mena (née McGurn) and loving father of Sharon and John. Devoted grandfather to Damien, Liam, Conor, Ryan and Ruby.

Removal from his late residence on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am to St. Mary’s Church, Arney, for Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, extended family, friends and neighbours.

House is private please. Please adhere to social distancing at all times.

“Heaven is now his home”