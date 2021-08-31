+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McCAFFREY, Thomas (Tom)

Posted: 7:34 pm August 31, 2021

McCAFFREY, Thomas (Tom) – (Enniskillen), 31st August 2021, peacefully at his residence. Husband of late Sheila and loving father of Carol (Roddy), Julianne (Anton), Louise (Sean) and Lisa, RIP.

Remains will leave his residence, Loughshore Road on Thursday morning at 10.30 am via Sligo Road and Bellanaleck to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Arney, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, grandchildren, brother Jim, sisters Bernadette and Carmel and extended family circle.

Due to Covid-19, the family home is strictly private. Funeral Mass restricted to family only. Anybody wishing to pay their respects can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey to the church and thereafter to the crematorium via Derrylin, Derrylea (approx 12.30 pm) and Ballyconnell Road to Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.

