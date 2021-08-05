MAGUIRE, Manus – Main Street, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday, 5th August 2021 peacefully in City Hospital Belfast. Beloved son of the late Frank and Philomena, RIP. Loving brother of Lasarina, Martin and Frank Óg.

Manus will repose at the Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea on Friday evening from 6 pm to 9 pm, with removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Manus will be sadly missed by his sister, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of family, friends and by all who knew and loved him.

Due to Covid restrictions Manus’ wake, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and friends. The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Manus’ Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea