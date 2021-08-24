+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HARDY, Rosaleen (Lena)

Posted: 6:50 pm August 24, 2021

HARDY, Rosaleen (Lena) (née Dolan) – RIP, (31 Largy Road, Tempo Co. Fermanagh, BT94-3DF), peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Alan, son David, father Francis and mother May, RIP

Loving mother of Angela (Kevin McAleer) Claire (Declan Leonard) Katherine Hardy (Partner, Joey) cherished sister of Kenny (Rosemary) Agnes (Vincent) Madeline (Kevin) much loved granny of Ciara, Mícháel, Barry, Orla, Alan, Ryan, Gary, Zoe, Conor, Daniel, Luke and Ada. Predeceased by her husband Alan, son David, father Francis, mother May, RIP

Due to current circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep the community safe, the family home will be strictly private to close friends and family only.

Lena is reposing at her late residence, removal on Wednesday morning at 10.20 am arriving at the Church of Immaculate Conception, Tempo for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Edenmore Cemetery.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, brother, sisters, grandchildren and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

