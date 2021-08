GILLEECE, Francie – formerly of Tully, Kinawley and Silverstream, Derrylin, Saturday, 28th August 2021, peacefully, loving uncle of O’Brien family nephews and nieces Jim, Martin, John, Mary and Brigetta.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 am in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family circle.

Funeral Mass as per current Covid regulations and viewable on church webcam.