CASSIDY, Kevin – RIP., (59 Reihill Park, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1HL), peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Angela, beloved father of Brian, Kevin, Siobhan and Yvonne, Cherished brother of Paddy, Geraldine, Kate, Marty, Joe, Bernie, Paul, Pauline and the late John, Trevor and Caroline.

Rest in Peace.

Due to current circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep the community safe family home will be strictly private to close friends and family only.

Kevin is reposing at his late residence, removal on Tuesday evening at 7.15 pm going via Main Street arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 8 pm to repose overnight, Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 am, followed by Interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN. Please make cheques payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren and entire family circle.

St. Pio pray for him