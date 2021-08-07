+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CASSIDY, Bridie

Posted: 5:59 pm August 7, 2021

CASSIDY, Bridie (née Gaffney) – 3 Milltown Lane, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, 6th August 2021, RIP.

Reposing at the family home until removal on Monday, 9th August 2021 to arrive in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin for 11 am funeral Mass, interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Matt, son John, daughters Mary (Ollie), Sinead (Gary), Nuala, grandchildren Ava, Emma, Emilia, brothers Peter (Mary), Oliver (Mary), brother-in-law Myles (Maureen), nephews, nieces and family circle.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, the family home and funeral are private to family and friends. Anybody wishing to pay respect should stand along the route of the cortége.

