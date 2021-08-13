BOGUE, Gerry – 13th August 2021, in his 89th year, Redhill, Ballyvary, Castlebar, and late of Tempo, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, (former employee of Roadstone, Catlebar), peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his wife Mary Bogue (née Deacy), sisters Mary Buckley (Mayo), Agnes Bradley (Blackpool), Sr. Mary Anne Teresa (Una) (New York), brothers Tom, Benny and Jim (Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh), son-in-law Jimmy McHugh, Carrowkeel, Turlough, Castlebar.

Deeply regretted by his son Kevin, daughter Fiona, grandchildren Seán Óg and Aoife, their father Seán and his partner Vanessa, sisters-in-law Peggy and Dorothy, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his daughter Fiona’s residence, Redhill, Ballyvary this Sunday from 2 pm, with removal at 3.30 pm for Funeral Mass at 4 pm in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Straide. Gerry will be laid to rest afterwards in Straide New Cemetery.

Due to the HSE and Government guidelines the funeral at all stages will be private for family and friends only. Anyone wishing to offer their sympathies to the family can leave a message in the condolences below.

Gerry’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live at www.straideparish.com

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice. https://www.hospice.ie/donations/donate-online/

Enquiries to Thomas Moran & Sons, Castlebar. Tel: 087-2364598 or 094-9021231.