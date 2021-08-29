+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BERESFORD, Derek Allen

Posted: 4:10 pm August 29, 2021

BERESFORD, Derek Allen – August 28th, 2021 (suddenly), late of 5 Factory Road, Enniskillen. Beloved husband of Sandra, dearly loved father of Shane (Dawn) and Ricky (Donna), devoted granda to Rhys, Tori, Ben, Tilly and Sammy and dear brother of Hazel, Pearl, Glen, Howard, Evelyn, Patsy, Sydney, Jean and the late Lilias.

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only.

Funeral Arrangement Later.

Enquires to W. T. Morrison, Funeral Directors, Enniskillen, Tel: (028) 66 322071.

Lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle.

