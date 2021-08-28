BEGGAN, Diane – peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved mother of Hannah, Erin and Karl, daughter of Rosaleen and Hughie, sister of Yvonne, Gene and Stephen and partner to Donal.

Reposing at her home from 9 pm Friday until removal on Monday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral Mass and burial will be for family and friends only. Anyone wishing to pay their respects along the route may do so adhering to social distance guidelines.

Diane’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online https://www.churchservices.tv/roslea

House strictly private please.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters, son, parents, sister, brothers, partner and entire family circle.