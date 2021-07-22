WRAY, Pat – Cavanagarvan, Brookeborough, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at home on Thursday, 22nd July 2021 in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Theresa (née Leonard) and loving father to Geraldine Boyle (Peter), Mary Hanratty (Sean), Martin (Mary), Padraig (Rose), Seamus (Nuala), Majella Curran (Gerry) and Barry (Siobhan).

Pat’s body will repose at his late residence until removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Brookeborough for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Pat will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Jimmy and a large family circle.

Our Lady of Knock pray for him