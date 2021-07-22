+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

WRAY, Pat

Posted: 6:26 pm July 22, 2021

WRAY, Pat – Cavanagarvan, Brookeborough, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at home on Thursday, 22nd July 2021 in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Theresa (née Leonard) and loving father to Geraldine Boyle (Peter), Mary Hanratty (Sean), Martin (Mary), Padraig (Rose), Seamus (Nuala), Majella Curran (Gerry) and Barry (Siobhan).

Pat’s body will repose at his late residence until removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Brookeborough for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Pat will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Jimmy and a large family circle.

Our Lady of Knock pray for him

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA