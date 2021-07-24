+44 (0)28 6632 2066
REILLY, Frankie

Posted: 5:45 pm July 24, 2021

REILLY, Frankie – Derrylea, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday, 22nd July 2021, peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved brother of Tony and Bernadette (Halpin), pre-deceased by his brothers John and Paddy, RIP.

Reposing at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea from 6 pm to 9 pm this evening and again tomorrow (Saturday) from 12 noon until 3 pm and again from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Frankie will leave his late residence in Derrylea on Monday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frankie will be sadly missed by his brother, sister, sisters-in-law Maureen and Sharon, brother-in-law Mickey, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

Frankie’s funeral Mass can be viewed live via Church Services tv Newtownbutler

