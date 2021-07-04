O’SULLIVAN, Marian

O’SULLIVAN – The death has occurred of Marian O’Sullivan (née Lee) Fassah Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, formerly of Coney, Ballisodare, County Sligo, peacefully, at her daughter Grace’s residence at Ballinahassig, Co. Cork, 3rd July 2021. Beloved wife of Jerry, loving mother of Matthew, Michelle, Grace and Gerrard, proud grandmother of Rhea, Keagan, Eion, Noah and Sonny.

Sadly missed by her brother Sean Lee, son-in-law Johney Murray and daughter-in-law Shauna Trainer, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Remains reposing at her residence from 11 am tomorrow morning, Monday. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 10 am to St. Agatha’s Church, Clar for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Covid-19 and HSE guidelines, the family home and Funeral Mass is private to family, with a maximum of fifty people permitted at the funeral. Marian’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal. Condolences can be left in the condolences below.