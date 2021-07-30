+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MURDOCH, Chris

Posted: 6:47 pm July 30, 2021

MURDOCH, Chris – 17 Rectory Lane, Bellanaleck, Co. Fermanagh, 29th July 2021, unexpectedly. Widow of Terry and dear mother of Zoe and Samantha.

Removal from South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, leaving at 12 noon on Sunday to arrive for 1 pm Service of Remembrance at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sister-in-law Margaret Treacy and family (Holywood, Co. Down), cousins and extended family circle.

Enquiries to: Patrick Blake, Funeral Directors. Tel: (028) 677 48203.

