McMANUS, Joan (née Sheehy) – 37 Anglesmede Way, Pinner, London, HA5-5SS and formerly of Dunnmanway, Co. Cork, peacefully at Hospital 21st June 2021. Beloved wife of Aidan, loving mother of Gary (Catherine) and Ailson, adored grandmother to Jack and Erin, brother James and sister Maura, relatives, friends, and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 9th July 2021 at Saint Luke’s Catholic Church, Lovelane, Pinner.