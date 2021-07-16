McKENNA, Michael – Claire House and late of Coragh, Kinawley, 15th July 2021, RIP.

Removal on Saturday, 17th July 2021 to arrive in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment in St. Naile’s Cemetery, Kinawley at approx 12.30 pm, via Sligo Road, Swahlinbar Road to Cassidys Cross to Kinawley. Respect can be shown by standing along the funeral route.

Deeply regretted by his brother Pat, Ted (Paula), Sean (Annette), Seamus, Kevin (Omica), sisters Marie (Andrew), Kathleen (Noel), nephews, nieces and the family circle.

Family flowers only.