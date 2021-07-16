+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McKENNA, Michael

Posted: 5:13 pm July 16, 2021

McKENNA, Michael – Claire House and late of Coragh, Kinawley, 15th July 2021, RIP.

Removal on Saturday, 17th July 2021 to arrive in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment in St. Naile’s Cemetery, Kinawley at approx 12.30 pm, via Sligo Road, Swahlinbar Road to Cassidys Cross to Kinawley. Respect can be shown by standing along the funeral route.

Deeply regretted by his brother Pat, Ted (Paula), Sean (Annette), Seamus, Kevin (Omica), sisters Marie (Andrew), Kathleen (Noel), nephews, nieces and the family circle.

Family flowers only.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA