McDERMOTT, Katie-May – 79 Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 10th July 2021, suddenly at home. Much loved daughter of Brenda (née McGovern) and Gabie. Loving sister to Shane, Louie and Danny. Devoted granddaughter of Catherine and Frankie.

Katie-May will be sadly missed by her mother, father, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, niece, cousins, and a large family circle.

Due to covid-19 restrictions Katie-May’s wake, funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family and close friends only.

Katie-May’s family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sad and sensitive time.

Funeral Arrangements Later