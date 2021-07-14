McCORMACK, Paddy – Derryvrane, Thompsonsbridge, Kinawley, BT92-4AE, 14th July 2021, peacefully, dear husband of Patsy and loving father of Caroline (Belfast), Bernie (Virginia), Ciaran and Damian.

Remains reposing at his home from 5 pm this evening Wednesday until removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Parkinson’s Support, Fermanagh, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.