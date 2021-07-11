+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MAGUIRE, Breege

Posted: 7:01 pm July 11, 2021

MAGUIRE, Breege (née Creighan) – peacefully at home, in the loving care of her family. Dearly beloved wife of Benny and much loved mother of Clare, Therese (Steven), Ciaran, Brian and devoted grandmother to Alfie.

May Breege’s gentle Soul rest in eternal peace

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughters, sons, son-in-law, grandson, sisters Bernadette, Dympna, Mary, Margaret, brothers Colum, Maurice, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire circle of family and friends.

House strictly private.

Funeral Arrangements Later

