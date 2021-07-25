+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MacMAHON, Maura

Posted: 6:38 pm July 25, 2021

MacMAHON, Maura (née Magee) – 9 Lackaboy Park, Old Tempo Road, Enniskillen, BT74-4DZ, peacefully, 23rd July 2021 at the South West Acute Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Sean and loving mother of the late Brian and Carmel, dear sister of Joe and Seamus Magee and the late Agnes Elliott and John Magee, sister-in-law to Norma MacMahon.

Mass on Monday, 26th July at 11 am in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, which may be viewed on the Parish webcam, followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery, Tempo Road, Enniskillen.

Deeply regretted by her loving brothers, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Please observe social distancing at all times. House strictly private please.

“Our Lady, Queen of Heaven pray for her”

