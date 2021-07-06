KINSELLA, Mina

KINSELLA – The death has occurred of Mina Kinsella (née Gunn), Bellanaleck, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at her residence. Beloved mother of the late Lynda Greene and dear wife of the late Dickie.

Remains will arrive in St. Mary’s Church, Arney on Thursday for 11 am Funeral Mass, which may be viewed on the Cleenish Parish Facebook page, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Deeply loved and always missed by Yvonne, Ian and Raymond, her beloved grandchildren and the family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie and Cancer Connect, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member. Condolence messages may be left below.