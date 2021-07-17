CASSIDY, Sheila – RIP, 1 Brownhill Avenue, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at home on the 17th July 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late John, RIP. Beloved mother of Kate, Marty, Bernie, Joe, Paul, Pauline and the late Caroline, RIP, much loved stepmother of Paddy, Geraldine, Kevin and the late John and Trevor, RIP.

Sheila will be leaving her late residence on Monday morning at 10.15 am arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Anyone who wishes to pay their respects can do so whilst maintaining safe social distancing as the funeral cortége makes its journey to the church via Bridge Street and down Main Street Irvinestown. Regrettably due to the current restrictions with Covid-19 the family home, funeral mass and burial will be private.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-OEN. Please make cheques payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, step children and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace