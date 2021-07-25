BROUGH, Francis – 25th July 2021, RIP. Reposing at the family home until removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment in Brendrum Cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons David (Sharron), Brian, daughter Fiona. Pre-deceased by his daughter Nicola, brothers Hugh (Mary), Jack, sisters, Anna Rose, Margaret (Philip), grandchildren, nephews, nieces and family circle.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions the family home and funeral will be private to family and friends.

The cortège will proceed to the church via the Sligo Road. Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Michael’s Church webcam.