+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

ARMSTRONG, Anthony

Posted: 8:08 pm July 19, 2021

ARMSTRONG, Anthony – peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by his wife Audrey and daughter Michelle.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brother Paddy, nephews, nieces and entire circle of family and friends.

May Anthony’s gentle Soul rest in peace

Reposing at his home from 9 pm today, Monday until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please. Anthony’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence please use book below. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so as the funeral cortége travel to the chapel on Wednesday adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA