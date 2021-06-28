WOODS, Agatha (Aggie) (née Reilly) – Cullion, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh on Sunday, 27th June 2021 peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by her much loved husband Joseph, daughter Mary, son Richard and his wife Ann.

Greatly loved and deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Kevin, Martin and James, daughters Helen, Eileen, Nora, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large family circle.

Reposing at her late residence from late this Sunday evening until removal on Monday evening, 28th June 2021 at 6.30 pm via Cullion, Landbrock Cross, travelling in the Landbrock Road to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 am with internment immediately afterwards to the adjoining cemetary.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Agatha’s wake, funeral and burial will be restricted to family and friends only. Please make sure that social distancing is adhered to at all time.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time. Agatha funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/Newtownbutler