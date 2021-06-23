SMITH, Peter – 116 Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, suddenly in hospital. Beloved son of Bernie and loving brother of Seamus (Lorraine), Barry (Melissa), Kendall (John), and Donna (Sean). Loving partner of Shannon and devoted father to Jackson-Peter and Savannah-Leigh.

Reposing at his sister Donna’s residence, 110 Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea until removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am, to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am. Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter will be sadly missed by his partner, son, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large family circle.

Due to covid-19 restrictions Peter’s wake, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and friends only.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time. Peter’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea.

Family flowers only, ,donations if desired to The Northlands Centre, Derry, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA.