REGAN, Gerry

REGAN – The death has occurred of Gerry Regan, Brollagh Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, former Principal of St. Mary’s High School, Brollagh. Beloved husband of the late Claire Richmond, dearest father of Orla (Gareth), Ciaran (Krissy), Noelle (Bernie), and Colm (Doreen), much loved brother of Maeve Carty (Peter).

Remains reposing at his residence on Friday, 4th June, with removal on Saturday, 5th June at 10.30 am, to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison for 11 am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Limited numbers in the church; those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds from home to the church and from church to the cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, or any family member; cheques to be made payable to Palliative Ward, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.

Deeply loved and forever missed by sons, daughters, sister, brothers-in-law, Peter Carty and Seamus Richmond (Nuala), sisters-in-law Imelda Bowden, Mairead McGurk and Sean, Paddy Magennis and Oliver, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Rúairí and Sadhbh, Clodagh and Kara, Lily, Aidan and Sophie, family circle and friends. Condolence messages may be left below.

In our hearts forever.