+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McRORY, Clare

Posted: 7:49 pm June 19, 2021

McRORY, Clare (née Donnelly) – 19th June 2021, peacefully, 59 Tempo Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6LB. Dear wife of Henry and loving mother of Peter and Paul and sister of Sheila (Sean), Jo (Chris) and late Pauline (Killian) and brother Michael, RIP.

Remains will arrive on Monday morning at St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family and family circle.

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors. Clare’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on Church webcam www.saintmichaels-parish.com.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA