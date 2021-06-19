McRORY, Clare (née Donnelly) – 19th June 2021, peacefully, 59 Tempo Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6LB. Dear wife of Henry and loving mother of Peter and Paul and sister of Sheila (Sean), Jo (Chris) and late Pauline (Killian) and brother Michael, RIP.

Remains will arrive on Monday morning at St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family and family circle.

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors. Clare’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on Church webcam www.saintmichaels-parish.com.