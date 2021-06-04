McGURN, Teresa (Teasy)

McGURN – The death has occurred of Teresa (Teasy) McGurn, 42 Castlecoole Road. Enniskillen Co. Fermanagh, BT74-6HZ. Wife of Joe, former Chairman of Fermanagh GAA, pre-deceased by her son Cormac, RIP.

Remains will repose for family and friends at her residence with removal on Monday at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds to St. Michael’s Church via the Queen Elizabeth Road for the Funeral Mass which has limited numbers.

Always loved and sadly missed by husband Joe, sisters Peggy McManus, Mary Gallop and Bridget Hefferan family circle and friends.

Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison. Tel: 07899 – 913005. Messages of Condolence may be left below.