McGRATH, Margo (Margretta)

Posted: 7:10 pm June 8, 2021

McGRATH, Margo (Margretta) (e O’Shea) – Commons, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 8th June 2021, peacefully surrounded by her heartbroken family. Much loved wife of the late Michael; Devoted mother of John (Bronagh), Marion, Eileen (Miles), James (Sheila), Clare, Martin (Kate), Conor (Bronwen), Michelle (Lee), Kevin (Jessica). Adored grandmother to Aoife and Erin, Aaron and Ryan, Jude and Lennon, Katie and Emma, Setanta and Saoirse, Sadhbh, Ethan and Evie Rose, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Private family reposing at her home; Margo’s cortége will leave her home at 11.30 am Thursday, 10th June to St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 12 noon Requiem Mass, following by burial in adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping everyone safe, the funeral and burial is private to family and close relatives only.

Those wishing to offer their sympathies with the family can do so online on the condolence below. Mass will be streamed live on https://youtu.be/xIiuWgkEXUc.

Family flowers only, donations to Marie Curie Nurses and Palliative Care Nurses, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek.

