MAXWELL, John Joseph

Posted: 6:56 pm June 9, 2021

MAXWELL, John Joseph – Tuesday 8th, June at home. Dearly beloved husband of Peg and much loved father of Sean (Edel), Maria (Ian), Anne (Pete), Paul and Jamie.

May his gentle Soul rest in peace

Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Rebecca, Rachael, Jack, James, Katherine and Sian, brothers Kevin and Liam, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Patsy and Aileen. Predeceased by his brother Leo.

House strictly private, please. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family below.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

