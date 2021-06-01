KEATING, Kathleen (Kitsy) (née Carroll) – (Seapoint, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth), 31st May 2021 (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Loving mother of Patrick, Pauline, Joanne and Catherine and adored grandmother of her nine grandchildren Thomas, Mollie and Ted, Joseph, Matthew and Rebecca, Séan, Aisling and Paddy, Pre-deceased by her sister Pauline, and brothers Austin, Jim, Martie, Natius and Vincent.

Very sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Keiko, sons-in-law Ronan and Matteo, her brother Willie, sister-in-law Sheila, nieces, nephews and her many wonderful friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Subject to current Government guidelines the number of people attending funerals is limited to fifty. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Termonfeckin. (www.termonfeckinparish.ie). Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Sheetland Road, Termonfeckin.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolences below.