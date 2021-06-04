+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

GILLEECE, May

Posted: 7:01 pm June 4, 2021

GILLEECE, May (nee Greene) – Molly, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, 3rd June 2021, unexpectedly, widow of Sean and dear mother of Bosco, Maurice (Aisling) and late Fiona.

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Sunday morning to arrive for 10.30 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in new cemetery. House private please at all times as per Covid regulations.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, nieces, nephews, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law Br. Joe, sister-in-law Mary, the Greene families and extended family circle.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA