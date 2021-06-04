GILLEECE, May (nee Greene) – Molly, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, 3rd June 2021, unexpectedly, widow of Sean and dear mother of Bosco, Maurice (Aisling) and late Fiona.

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Sunday morning to arrive for 10.30 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in new cemetery. House private please at all times as per Covid regulations.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, nieces, nephews, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law Br. Joe, sister-in-law Mary, the Greene families and extended family circle.